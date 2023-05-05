Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 24 of 30 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 43.3% of his games this year (13 of 30), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
