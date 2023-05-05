Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (18-12) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) at 9:38 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (2-0) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rangers have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (191 total, 6.4 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
