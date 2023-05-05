Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Tyler Anderson, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+120). A 9-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. In three games in a row, Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.3 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 30 opportunities.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 6-6 7-4 11-8 14-9 4-3

