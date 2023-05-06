Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .307 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 24 games (29.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.85 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
