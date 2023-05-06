The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .256.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

