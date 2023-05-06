Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .316 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas in OBP (.373) and total hits (27) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Heim is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Heim has had a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits eight times (30.8%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (23.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (26.9%).

In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings