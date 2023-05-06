Kyle Tucker -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 31 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 55th in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), with two or more RBI seven times (21.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

