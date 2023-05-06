Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in second place, at -5, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Lee has scored better than par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Lee has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Lee has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Lee has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Lee has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -6 268 1 21 4 5 $4.8M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Lee has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Lee has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

The most recent time Lee played this event was in 2023, and he finished second.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for 7,448 yards.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,300 yards, 148 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Lee was better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Lee carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Lee recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that last outing, Lee's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Lee finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Lee had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Lee Odds to Win: +2800

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

