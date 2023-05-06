Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .258 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
