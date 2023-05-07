Bryce Miller starts for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Astros have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 33 games with a total this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 9-5 5-4 12-12 13-12 4-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.