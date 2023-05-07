Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .313 with four doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including seven multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has driven home a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Suarez (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
