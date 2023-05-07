Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .267 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), with multiple hits seven times (24.1%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Miller (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
