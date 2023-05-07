Jeremy Pena -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .252.
  • In 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this year (39.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 33 games (60.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Miller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
