The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker is batting .278 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), with more than one hit 10 times (30.3%).
  • He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (15 of 33), with more than one RBI seven times (21.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners will look to Miller (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.