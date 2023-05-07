Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Semien is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 32 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (85.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (71.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (71.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
