Roope Hintz will be in action Sunday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a wager on Hintz in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Hintz has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 8 75 Points 9 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.