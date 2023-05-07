The Dallas Stars are set in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+125) against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 64 times this season, and have gone 41-23 in those games.

Dallas has gone 30-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 51 times this season, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 17 of its 30 games, or 56.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

