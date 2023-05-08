Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .195 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.4% of his games this year, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.