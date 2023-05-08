Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's game between the Houston Astros (17-17) and the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 8.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-1, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.93 ERA).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 22 times and won nine, or 40.9%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 20 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 8-12 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Houston ranks 18th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.32).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Michael Kopech
|May 13
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dylan Cease
|May 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Lucas Giolito
