How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 30 total home runs.
- Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (149 total runs).
- The Astros' .310 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.234).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Brown has three quality starts this year.
- Brown will try to secure his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.