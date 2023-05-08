Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, at 9:38 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 30 total home runs.

Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Houston has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (149 total runs).

The Astros' .310 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.234).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brown has three quality starts this year.

Brown will try to secure his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito

