Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on May 8, 2023
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 33 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.385/.466 on the season.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashing .275/.390/.539 so far this year.
- Alvarez enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .295/.370/.512 slash line on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits).
- He's slashed .299/.392/.559 on the year.
- Trout heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
