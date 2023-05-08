Monday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 8 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-0.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) McCormick has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (54.5%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
