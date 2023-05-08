The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-4.5) 208 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-4.5) 208.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-4.5) 208.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-4.5) 205.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
  • New York has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4
Gabe Vincent 12.5 -115 9.4
Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -125 11.2

