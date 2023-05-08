Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Semien is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (39.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 17 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (60.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (73.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.