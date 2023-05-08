Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (20-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-17) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 8.
The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (1-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.7 runs per game (221 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|W 16-8
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
