Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks 15th, 1.156 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2 at Pirates Apr. 10 7.0 3 2 2 5 5

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .270/.374/.451 slash line on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 30 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a slash line of .283/.394/.547 on the year.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.373/.526 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has recorded 34 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashing .254/.306/.507 on the season.

Renfroe takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .195 with two home runs and five RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

