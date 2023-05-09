The Phoenix Suns are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6)

Suns (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 6-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Suns have recorded (9-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Suns Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the league on offense (113.6 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (111.6 points allowed).

The Suns are third-best in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

Phoenix takes 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 29% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 63.8% of its shots, with 71% of its makes coming from there.

