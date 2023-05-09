Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +135 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 34 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 9-7 8-4 13-9 15-9 6-4

