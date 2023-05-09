The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1.

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players