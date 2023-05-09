How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday the Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Stars matchup with the Kraken can be watched on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.