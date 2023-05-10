How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Cristian Javier, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 24th in MLB action with 32 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston's .367 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros are 20th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- Houston ranks 18th in runs scored with 156 (4.3 per game).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Houston's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.218).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Javier has collected three quality starts this year.
- Javier will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.