The NBA Playoffs will see the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat face off in the second round, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has a 35-19 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has compiled a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Knicks are posting 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they are away from home (114.8).

New York allows 113 points per game at home this season, compared to 113.2 on the road.

The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% in away games.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, scoring 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

At home Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Evan Fournier Questionable Illness Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries