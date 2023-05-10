Rangers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 3:40 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Rangers are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-190). A 7-run total is set for this contest.
Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-190
|+155
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.
- Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 35 chances this season.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|9-8
|8-4
|13-10
|15-10
|6-4
