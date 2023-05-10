The Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Semien Stats

Semien has nine doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .286/.377/.457 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Angels May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .246/.318/.492 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 7 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Castillo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 16 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

