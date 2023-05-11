Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 51.4% of his games this year (18 of 35), with two or more RBI eight times (22.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Neal takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
