Josh Smith -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .203.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Smith has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Medina will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
