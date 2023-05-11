On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.342 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .296.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with at least two hits six times (26.1%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in five games this year (21.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (13.0%).

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 8 GP 15 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings