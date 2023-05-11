On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.342 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .296.
  • Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), with at least two hits six times (26.1%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Taveras has picked up an RBI in five games this year (21.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (13.0%).
  • He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
8 GP 15
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.43 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Neal will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.