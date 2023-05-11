Marcus Semien -- hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the hill, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this year (72.2%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (41.7%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has driven home a run in 18 games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (50.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (72.2%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.43).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
  • Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
