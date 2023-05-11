Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) against the Stars (-190).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime matchups.

Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars are 45-7-7 in the 59 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

