Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Stars are favored, with -200 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +165 moneyline odds.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-190
|+160
|-
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-204
|+170
|6
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 55 of 93 times.
- The Stars have gone 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.
- Dallas is 6-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Seattle has a record of 5-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+160)
|3.5 (+110)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-189)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-200)
|2.5 (-139)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-133)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-149)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+105)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.5
|3.7
|3
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.8
|3.2
|3.1
