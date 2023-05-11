Jared McCann and Jason Robertson are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars square off at American Airlines Center on Thursday (starting at 9:30 PM ET).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)

McCann's 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games for Seattle add up to 70 total points on the season.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 64 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1

