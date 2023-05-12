Following one round of play in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Seung-Yul Noh has the top score (-11). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: TPC Craig Ranch

TPC Craig Ranch Location: McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas Par/Distance: Par 71/7,414 yards

Par 71/7,414 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Seung-Yul Noh 1st -11 60 Adam Scott 2nd -8 63 Ze-Cheng Dou 2nd -8 63 Richy Werenski 4th -7 64 Ryan Palmer 4th -7 64

Want to place a bet on the AT&T Byron Nelson? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

AT&T Byron Nelson Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:50 AM ET Hole 1 Scott Piercy (-7/4th), Doc Redman (-6/10th), Max McGreevy (+1/124th) 8:01 AM ET Hole 10 Jonathan Byrd (-1/89th), Eric Cole (-5/17th), Ben Griffin (+1/124th) 8:12 AM ET Hole 10 Brice Garnett (-4/30th), Greg Chalmers (-2/65th), Kyle Stanley (E/104th) 8:23 AM ET Hole 10 Tom Hoge (-4/30th), Davis Riley (-4/30th), Seamus Power (-2/65th) 8:34 AM ET Hole 10 Scottie Scheffler (-7/4th), Jason Day (-7/4th), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-1/89th) 8:45 AM ET Hole 10 Taylor Montgomery (E/104th), Si Woo Kim (-6/10th), Richard Johnson (+9/156th) 9:07 AM ET Hole 10 Ryan Armour (E/104th), Dylan Frittelli (-1/89th), Maverick McNealy (+1/124th) 9:18 AM ET Hole 10 Ricky Barnes (+2/138th), Jimmy Walker (-2/65th), Justin Lower (-5/17th) 9:29 AM ET Hole 10 Tyson Alexander (-4/30th), Jonas Blixt (+2/138th), Cody Gribble (-1/89th) 9:40 AM ET Hole 10 Pierceson Coody (-3/46th), Aaron Rai (E/104th), Trevor Werbylo (E/104th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.