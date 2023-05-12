The Miami Heat are 6-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (207.5)
  • The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).
  • When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
  • The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.
  • The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).
  • Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

  • At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the NBA on offense and 12th on defense.
  • At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
  • Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
  • In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.