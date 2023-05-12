In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-6) 207.5 -245 +205 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 207.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-6) 207.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and conceding 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4
Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5
Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2
Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Duncan Robinson or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.