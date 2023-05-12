The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Friday at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-1 advantage in the series.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 TOR 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players