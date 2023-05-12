Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (23-14) and Oakland Athletics (8-31) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (1-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 7-1 when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 231 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|@ Angels
|W 16-8
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|W 4-3
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Drew Rucinski
|May 15
|Braves
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
|May 17
|Braves
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Spencer Strider
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.