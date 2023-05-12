Rangers vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +155. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-185
|+155
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 7.5 runs.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won 61.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-7).
- Texas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
- The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-13-2).
- The Rangers have had a spread set for just two contests this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|11-8
|9-4
|14-10
|17-10
|6-4
