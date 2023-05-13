Dylan Cease is starting for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
    • Houston games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Houston is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 12-7 6-5 13-13 15-13 4-5

