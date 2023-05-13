How to Watch the Astros vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox versus Houston Astros game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Robert and Yordan Alvarez.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.
- Houston ranks 27th in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored 166 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Houston strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.195 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak heads to the mound for the Astros to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|-
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|James Kaprielian
