Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. White Sox on May 13, 2023
Player prop bet options for Andrew Vaughn, Yordan Alvarez and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Astros vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 33 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashing .282/.388/.573 so far this year.
- Alvarez has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Angels
|May. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Angels
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has five doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 25 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.357/.436 on the season.
- Tucker heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Angels
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 27-year-old's 5.58 ERA ranks 66th, 1.512 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|5
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has recorded 37 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.
- He has a slash line of .248/.339/.423 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Royals
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 38 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.327/.517 so far this year.
- Robert enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Royals
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
